List of ICC Champions Trophy winners

Image Source : Getty

1998: South Africa won the inaugural edition when it was called the Wills International Cup

Image Source : Getty

2000: Stephen Fleming-led New Zealand defeated India in the final.

Image Source : Getty

2002: India and Sri Lanka were declared the joint winners in the 2002 final.

Image Source : Getty

2004: The West Indies defeated England in the Champions Trophy final.

Image Source : Getty

2006: Australia defeated the West Indies in the final.

Image Source : Getty

2009: Australia won their second consecutive Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand.

Image Source : Getty

2013: India defeated England in the final.

Image Source : Getty

2017: Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy final.

Image Source : Getty

2025: India defeated New Zealand in the final.

Image Source : Getty

