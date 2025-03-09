List of ICC Champions Trophy winners

1998: South Africa won the inaugural edition when it was called the Wills International Cup
2000: Stephen Fleming-led New Zealand defeated India in the final.
2002: India and Sri Lanka were declared the joint winners in the 2002 final.
2004: The West Indies defeated England in the Champions Trophy final.
2006: Australia defeated the West Indies in the final.
2009: Australia won their second consecutive Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand.
2013: India defeated England in the final.
2017: Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy final.
2025: India defeated New Zealand in the final.
