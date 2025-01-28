List of cricketers that won ICC awards 2024

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Cricketer of the Year. He received the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy for picking 80 wickets in international cricket in 2024.
Amelia Kerr won the Women's Cricketer of the Year award. She clinched 43 wickets and amassed 651 runs in international cricket in 2024.
Jasprit Bumrah was also adjudged Test cricketer of the Year. He picked up 65 wickets in the format in 2024.
Smriti Mandhana was honoured with Women's ODI cricketer of the year. She amassed 743 runs and also picked up a wicket in ODIs in 2024.
Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was adjudged Men's ODI cricketer of the year. He scored 417 runs and picked up 17 wickets.
Arshdep Singh was voted Men's T20I cricketer of the year. The 25-year-old clinched 36 T20I wickets in 2024.
Amelia Kerr was awarded Women's T20I cricketer of the year. She scored 387 runs and picked up 29 wickets.
Kamindu Mendis was handed the Emerging Cricketer of the Year. The Sri Lanka international scored 1451 runs and picked up five wickets.
Richard Illingworth was crowned the 2024 Umpire of the Year.
Next : U19 World Cup batchmates of Tilak Varma
Click to read more..