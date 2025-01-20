List of confirmed captains for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill will continue to lead GT for the second season in a row
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins will be leading SRH after taking them to IPL 2024 final
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson continues to lead RR in IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya will lead MI for the second time now
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer has been named as PBKS captain for IPL 2025
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead CSK for the second time in a row after Dhoni stepped down
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant has been named as captain of LSG for IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have not confirmed their captains
