List of confirmed captains for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill will continue to lead GT for the second season in a row

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins will be leading SRH after taking them to IPL 2024 final

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson continues to lead RR in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya will lead MI for the second time now

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer has been named as PBKS captain for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead CSK for the second time in a row after Dhoni stepped down

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant has been named as captain of LSG for IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have not confirmed their captains

