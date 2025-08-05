List of captains of all teams for the Hundred 2025

Sam Billings, the two-time title-winning captain for the Oval Invincibles, will continue to lead the side for the fifth season in a row
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand veteran, will lead the London Spirit in his maiden Hundred stint, taking over from Dan Lawrence, who has moved to the Northern Superchargers during the draft
Liam Livingstone was named the new Birmingham Phoenix captain ahead of the 2025 edition, replacing Moeen Ali, who will skip the tournament this time around
Phil Salt, who led the side in the absence of Jos Buttler last year, has been named the Manchester Originals captain full-time from the 2025 edition onwards
Harry Brook will continue to lead the Northern Superchargers in the 2025 edition of the Hundred
James Vince, who led the Southern Brave to the title in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, will continue to lead the side
David Willey, who moved from the Welsh Fire to the Trent Rockets, will take over from Lewis Gregory to lead the 2022 champions
Tom Abell, the Welsh Fire skipper for a couple of seasons, will continue to lead the franchise in the 2025 edition of the Hundred
For the Women's competition, Charlie Dean (London Spirit) will take over from Heather Knight, Beth Mooney (Manchester Originals) replaces Sophie Ecclestone, and Ash Gardner (Trent Rockets) takes over from Nat Sciver-Brunt. Tammy Beaumont (Fire), Lauren-Winfield Hill (Invincibles), Ellyse Perry (Phoenix), Hollie Armitage (Superchargers) and Georgia Adams (Brave) will continue to lead their respective sides
