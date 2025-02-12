List of captains of all 8 teams for the Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Rizwan will become the first Pakistan captain to play an ICC event at home in 29 years. Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy 2025 with India's matches to take place in Dubai
Rohit Sharma will continue to lead India in the Champions Trophy 2025
Steve Smith has been named the captain of Australia with regular skipper Pat Cummins unavailable
Jos Buttler will continue as England's white-ball captain and hence will be leading the side in the Champions Trophy
Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in the Champions Trophy
Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand in his first ICC event as the new white-ball captain for the Black Caps
Hashmatullah Shahidi will be leading Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025
Najmul Hossain Shanto was named Bangladesh captain for Champions Trophy
