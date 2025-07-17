List of captains of all 6 teams in World Championship of Legends 2025

Yuvraj Singh will continue to lead the India Champions side and will aim to defend the title with five other strong teams in the competition
Chris Gayle will be at the helm of the West Indies Champions in WCL 2025 and will reunited with his former national teammates Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard
AB de Villiers, the former South Africa captain and one of the legends of the game, will lead the South Africa Champions in the 2025 edition of the WCL
Brett Lee, the former Australian fast bowlers and part of several legends leagues and other tournaments for retired players, will captain the Australian Champions in WCL 2025
The World Cup-winning captain for England, Eoin Morgan will be captaining the England Champions, the hosts, in the WCL 2025
Pakistan Champions have a new captain in Mohammad Hafeez, the former T20I skipper of the Pakistan side and an effective all-rounder, for the WCL 2025
Next : Most runs in women's ODIs, Smriti Mandhana moves to 10
Click to read more..