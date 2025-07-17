 List of captains of all 6 teams in World Championship of Legends 2025

Image Source : RSWorldSeries/Getty

Yuvraj Singh will continue to lead the India Champions side and will aim to defend the title with five other strong teams in the competition

Image Source : Getty

Chris Gayle will be at the helm of the West Indies Champions in WCL 2025 and will reunited with his former national teammates Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard

Image Source : Getty/File

AB de Villiers, the former South Africa captain and one of the legends of the game, will lead the South Africa Champions in the 2025 edition of the WCL

Image Source : Getty

Brett Lee, the former Australian fast bowlers and part of several legends leagues and other tournaments for retired players, will captain the Australian Champions in WCL 2025

Image Source : RSWorldSeries X

The World Cup-winning captain for England, Eoin Morgan will be captaining the England Champions, the hosts, in the WCL 2025

Image Source : Getty

Pakistan Champions have a new captain in Mohammad Hafeez, the former T20I skipper of the Pakistan side and an effective all-rounder, for the WCL 2025

Image Source : Getty

