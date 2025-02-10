 List of captains of all 5 teams for WPL 2025, two sides name new skippers

The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off this week on Friday, February 14 in Vadodara with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on the Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz have named a new skipper respectively for the 2025 edition of the WPL. With the coaching staff changing for the Giants, they went in a new direction while the Warriorz's hand was forced with Alyssa Healy's pullout due to injury

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will continue to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in WPL 2025 after leading the side to their maiden title last year

Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning will be in charge of the Delhi Capitals for the third time in WPL 2025 and will be keen to break the finals hoodoo after faltering at the final hurdle

Harmanpreet Kaur, who led the Mumbai Indians to their inaugural title in 2023, will captain the franchise once again

Ash Gardner, the Australian all-rounder, was named the new captain of the Gujarat Giants franchise and Michael Klinger and Co will be keen to end their underachieving run in 2025

Deepti Sharma after being named the new captain of the UP Warriorz became only the fourth Indian player after Mandhana, Harmanpreet and Sneh Rana to lead a WPL side

