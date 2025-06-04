 List of award winners in IPL 2025

Emerging Player - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Super Striker - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

Fantasy King (1495 points) - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Player of the Final - Krunal Pandya (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Super Sixes - Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

Fours of the season - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Most Dot Balls - Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)

Purple Cap - Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)

Catch of the season - Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Most Valuable Players (MVP) - Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Fairplay award - Chennai Super Kings

