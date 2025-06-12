List of all captains for all 6 teams in MLC 2025

The third edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) takes flight in California, with the defending champions, Washington Freedom, taking on the San Francisco Unicorns at the Oakland Coliseum. Take a look at the full list-
Glenn Maxwell will take over from Steve Smith, who will be unavailable for most of the MLC 2025 edition due to the busy Test season, for the defending champions, Washington Freedom
Jason Holder was named the new captain for the Los Angeles Knight Riders, taking over from Sunil Narine. Holder has previously led the West Indies across all three formats
Corey Anderson, the local player in the USA, will continue to lead the San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025
Nicholas Pooran, who retired from international cricket a few days ago, took over from Kieron Pollard as the new captain of the MI New York
Faf du Plessis will continue to lead the Texas Super Kings for the third season
Heinrich Klaasen will continue to lead the Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025 despite having a poor season last year at the helm
Steve Smith, the MLC-winning captain for the Freedom last year, will be playing just two games in the 2025 edition and will lead the side in those two games. For LAKR, the former captain Sunil Narine will captain for the first two games while Holder finishes the Ireland assignment
