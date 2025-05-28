List of all 9 centuries in IPL 2025 so far

Rishabh Pant signed off from IPL 2025 with a herculean 118* off just 61 balls, smashing his second century in the tournament and the first for the Lucknow Super Giants. LSG lost to RCB as Jitesh Sharma pulled off unthinkable to take his side to Qualifier 1, however, after a disappointing season, it was a photo finish for Pant, going into the England series. Take a look at the other centurions of IPL 2025-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL