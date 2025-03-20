 List of all 7 captains for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history

List of all 7 captains for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Riyan Parag has been drafted as the captain of Rajasthan Royals with Sanju Samson missing out on the first three matches contributing as both batter and keeper in the 2025 edition of the IPL

Image Source : AP

Parag will become the seventh captain for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history as he will make his captaincy debut in the tournament. The Royals had an option of going with Nitish Rana, who had led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) previously in 2023 but they went with a homegrown player in Parag

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Shane Warne (2008-2011) - 31 wins in 55 matches

Image Source : Getty

Sanju Samson (2021-2024) - 31 wins in 61 matches

Image Source : AP

Rahul Dravid (2012-13) - 18 wins in 34 matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Steve Smith (2014-2020) - 15 wins in 27 matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Ajinkya Rahane (2018-19) - 9 wins in 24 matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Shane Watson (2008-2015) - 8 wins in 21 matches

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : IPL 2025: A look at jerseys of all 10 teams

Click to read more..