List of all 7 captains for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history

Riyan Parag has been drafted as the captain of Rajasthan Royals with Sanju Samson missing out on the first three matches contributing as both batter and keeper in the 2025 edition of the IPL
Image Source : AP
Parag will become the seventh captain for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history as he will make his captaincy debut in the tournament. The Royals had an option of going with Nitish Rana, who had led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) previously in 2023 but they went with a homegrown player in Parag
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shane Warne (2008-2011) - 31 wins in 55 matches
Image Source : Getty
Sanju Samson (2021-2024) - 31 wins in 61 matches
Image Source : AP
Rahul Dravid (2012-13) - 18 wins in 34 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Steve Smith (2014-2020) - 15 wins in 27 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Ajinkya Rahane (2018-19) - 9 wins in 24 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shane Watson (2008-2015) - 8 wins in 21 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Next : IPL 2025: A look at jerseys of all 10 teams