List of all 20 teams qualified for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
With the UAE's win over Japan in the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier, all 20 spots were confirmed for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held next year in February and March in India and Sri Lanka. Here's a look at all the sides-
India (Defending champions and tournament hosts)
Sri Lanka (Tournament hosts)
Australia (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)
South Africa (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)
England (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)
Afghanistan (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)
West Indies (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)
New Zealand (ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings)
Pakistan (ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings)
Bangladesh (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)
USA (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)
Ireland (ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings)
Canada were the sole qualifier from the Americas Qualifier
Zimbabwe won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup African qualifiers to confirm their qualification for the tournament
Namibia also qualified from the African qualifiers
The Netherlands made it through to the T20 World Cup from the European Qualifiers
Italy also made it through to their maiden T20 World Cup from the European Qualifiers
Oman brought a couple of points over from the group stage before beating Qatar and the UAE to confirm one of the three spots from the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier for the T20 World Cup
Similarly, Nepal too beat Qatar and the UAE to confirm their T20 World Cup qualification from the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed the 20th spot after beating Japan in the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier
