 List of all 20 teams qualified for ICC Men&rsquo;s T20 World Cup 2026

List of all 20 teams qualified for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Image Source : AP

With the UAE's win over Japan in the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier, all 20 spots were confirmed for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held next year in February and March in India and Sri Lanka. Here's a look at all the sides-

Image Source : UAE Cricket

India (Defending champions and tournament hosts)

Image Source : AP

Sri Lanka (Tournament hosts)

Image Source : AP

Australia (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)

Image Source : AP

South Africa (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)

Image Source : AP

England (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)

Image Source : AP

Afghanistan (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)

Image Source : AP

West Indies (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)

Image Source : AP

New Zealand (ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings)

Image Source : AP

Pakistan (ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings)

Image Source : AP

Bangladesh (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)

Image Source : AP

USA (Top 7 finish T20 World Cup 2024)

Image Source : USA Cricket

Ireland (ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings)

Image Source : AP

Canada were the sole qualifier from the Americas Qualifier

Image Source : AP

Zimbabwe won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup African qualifiers to confirm their qualification for the tournament

Image Source : ZimCricket

Namibia also qualified from the African qualifiers

Image Source : Cricket Namibia

The Netherlands made it through to the T20 World Cup from the European Qualifiers

Image Source : KNCB Twitter

Italy also made it through to their maiden T20 World Cup from the European Qualifiers

Image Source : @ICC X

Oman brought a couple of points over from the group stage before beating Qatar and the UAE to confirm one of the three spots from the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier for the T20 World Cup

Image Source : AP

Similarly, Nepal too beat Qatar and the UAE to confirm their T20 World Cup qualification from the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier

Image Source : Nepal Cricket Team

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed the 20th spot after beating Japan in the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier

Image Source : Emirates Cricket

Next : Report Card of Indian players after 2-0 Test series win against West Indies

Click to read more..