List of all 17 captains for Punjab Kings in IPL history, Shreyas Iyer joins the long list

Image Source : Shreyas Iyer/Punjab Kings Instagram

Shreyas Iyer, the second-most expensive acquisition in IPL history, was named the new Punjab Kings captain ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, became Kings' 17th captain in IPL. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : Punjab Kings

Yuvraj Singh - 29 matches (2008-2009)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL (File)

Kumar Sangakkara - 13 matches (2010-2010)

Image Source : Getty

Mahela Jayawardene - 1 match (2010)

Image Source : IPL (File)

Adam Gilchrist - 34 matches (2011-2013)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

David Hussey - 12 matches (2012-2013)

Image Source : AP

George Bailey - 35 matches (2014-2015)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Virender Sehwag - 1 match (2015)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

David Miller - 6 matches (2016)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Murali Vijay - 8 matches (2016)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Glenn Maxwell - 14 matches (2017)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

R Ashwin - 28 matches (2018-2019)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

KL Rahul - 27 matches (2020-2021)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Mayank Agarwal - 14 matches (2021-2022)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan - 17 matches (2022-2024)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Sam Curran - 11 matches (2023-2024)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Jitesh Sharma - 1 match (2024)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

