List of all 17 captains for Punjab Kings in IPL history, Shreyas Iyer joins the long list

Shreyas Iyer, the second-most expensive acquisition in IPL history, was named the new Punjab Kings captain ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, became Kings' 17th captain in IPL. Take a look at the full list-
Yuvraj Singh - 29 matches (2008-2009)
Kumar Sangakkara - 13 matches (2010-2010)
Mahela Jayawardene - 1 match (2010)
Adam Gilchrist - 34 matches (2011-2013)
David Hussey - 12 matches (2012-2013)
George Bailey - 35 matches (2014-2015)
Virender Sehwag - 1 match (2015)
David Miller - 6 matches (2016)
Murali Vijay - 8 matches (2016)
Glenn Maxwell - 14 matches (2017)
R Ashwin - 28 matches (2018-2019)
KL Rahul - 27 matches (2020-2021)
Mayank Agarwal - 14 matches (2021-2022)
Shikhar Dhawan - 17 matches (2022-2024)
Sam Curran - 11 matches (2023-2024)
Jitesh Sharma - 1 match (2024)
