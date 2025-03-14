 List of all 13 captains for Delhi Capitals in IPL history

List of all 13 captains for Delhi Capitals in IPL history

Axar Patel was named the new captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 edition. Patel, who led Delhi in one game in the last season when Pant was banned, was the top retention for the Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and leapfrogged the likes of KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to the job

Virender Sehwag (2008-2012) - 28 wins in 52 matches

Gautam Gambhir (2009-2018) - 10 wins in 21 matches

Dinesh Karthik (2010-2014) - 2 wins in 6 matches

James Hopes (2011) - 0 wins in 3 matches

Mahela Jayawardene (2012-13) - 4 wins in 16 matches

David Warner (2013-2023) - 5 wins in 16 matches

Kevin Pietersen (2014) - 1 win in 11 matches

JP Duminy (Delhi in 2015-16) - 6 wins in 16 matches

Zaheer Khan (Delhi in 2016-17) - 10 wins in 23 matches

Karun Nair (2017) - 2 wins in 3 matches

Shreyas Iyer (2018-2020) - 21 wins in 41 matches

Rishabh Pant (2021-2024) - 23 wins in 43 matches

Ross Taylor also led the then Delhi Daredevils in a couple of matches, but in the now-defunct Champions League T20. Taylor was part of the Delhi side in a couple of different stints but never led the side in the IPL

