List of all 13 captains for Delhi Capitals in IPL history

Axar Patel was named the new captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 edition. Patel, who led Delhi in one game in the last season when Pant was banned, was the top retention for the Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and leapfrogged the likes of KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to the job
Image Source : AP
Virender Sehwag (2008-2012) - 28 wins in 52 matches
Image Source : Getty
Gautam Gambhir (2009-2018) - 10 wins in 21 matches
Image Source : Getty
Dinesh Karthik (2010-2014) - 2 wins in 6 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
James Hopes (2011) - 0 wins in 3 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL (File)
Mahela Jayawardene (2012-13) - 4 wins in 16 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
David Warner (2013-2023) - 5 wins in 16 matches
Image Source : AP
Kevin Pietersen (2014) - 1 win in 11 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
JP Duminy (Delhi in 2015-16) - 6 wins in 16 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Zaheer Khan (Delhi in 2016-17) - 10 wins in 23 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Karun Nair (2017) - 2 wins in 3 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shreyas Iyer (2018-2020) - 21 wins in 41 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Rishabh Pant (2021-2024) - 23 wins in 43 matches
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Ross Taylor also led the then Delhi Daredevils in a couple of matches, but in the now-defunct Champions League T20. Taylor was part of the Delhi side in a couple of different stints but never led the side in the IPL
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Next : Mumbai Indians' performance in last 10 years of IPL