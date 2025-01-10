List of 5 teams qualified for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far

1. India qualified directly as a tournament host
2. Australian secured the qualification with top finish in the Championship Women's 2022 points table
3. England qualified with the 3rd spot in the Championship Women's 2022 points table
4. South Africa secured the qualification with the fourth finish in the Championship Women's 2022 points table
5. Sri Lanka are the latest team to secure the qualification with 5th finish in the Championship Women's 2022 points table
India are currently 2nd in the Championship Women's 2022 points table
New Zealand are placed in the 6th position in Championship Women's 2022 points table and are expected to qualify for the World Cup 2025
Pakistan are placed in the 8th position in Championship Women's 2022 points table and are yet to qualify for the World Cup 2025
West Indies, Bangladesh and Ireland are yet to qualify for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
