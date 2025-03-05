 Legendary players to score fewer centuries than Rachin Ravindra in ICC events

Rachin Ravindra scored his 5th ODI century in ICC tournaments after a smashing knock against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

MS Dhoni: 0 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.

Brendon McCullum: 1 century in ICC ODI tournaments.

Jacques Kallis: 2 century in ICC ODI tournaments.

Stephen Fleming: 2 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.

Rahul Dravid: 2 centuries in ODI tournaments.

Kane Williamson: 3 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.

Brian Lara: 3 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.

Mahela Jayawardene: 4 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.

Sanath Jayasuriya: 4 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.

