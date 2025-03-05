Legendary players to score fewer centuries than Rachin Ravindra in ICC events

Rachin Ravindra scored his 5th ODI century in ICC tournaments after a smashing knock against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.
MS Dhoni: 0 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.
Brendon McCullum: 1 century in ICC ODI tournaments.
Jacques Kallis: 2 century in ICC ODI tournaments.
Stephen Fleming: 2 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.
Rahul Dravid: 2 centuries in ODI tournaments.
Kane Williamson: 3 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.
Brian Lara: 3 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.
Mahela Jayawardene: 4 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.
Sanath Jayasuriya: 4 centuries in ICC ODI tournaments.
