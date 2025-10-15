Kuldeep Yadav 9/10, Sundar 3/10: Report Card of Indian players after 2-0 Test series win against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 8/10 - Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't have the best of the starts as he looked a bit rusty in the first innings in Ahmedabad but got better in Delhi, smashing his seventh Test century
Image Source : AP
KL Rahul - 8.5/10 - KL Rahul has been in scintillating form in 2025 in Test cricket and was solid yet again, scoring a century and a fifty in the series
Image Source : AP
Sai Sudharsan - 6.5/10 - There was some improvement but Sai Sudharsan still has a long way to go in terms of learning on the job, with regards to the No 3 role in Test cricket for India
Image Source : AP
Shubman Gill - 8.5/10 - The upsurge in Shubman Gill's form since becoming the captain has been extraordinary. Like Rahul, Gill also hit a fifty and a century in the two-match series and won his first series as a captain
Image Source : AP
Nitish Kumar Reddy - 5/10
Image Source : AP
Washington Sundar - 3/10 - In India's first assignment at home without R Ashwin, Washington Sundar was expected to fill the role, however, he was far from his best, taking just three wickets in four innings
Image Source : AP
Kuldeep Yadav - 9/10 - After being benched for the entire England tour, Kuldeep Yadav came struck form as soon as returning to the Test line-up, taking 12 wickets for the series, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings in the second game in Delhi
Image Source : AP
Jasprit Bumrah - 7/10 - Despite not at being his best, Jasprit Bumrah was able to get 7 wickets in the series, on pitches, which were not really conducive to bowlers and pace bowlers mainly
Image Source : AP
Next : Active Indian players with most wickets at home in international cricket