KL Rahul vs Virat Kohli - Stats comparison after 3000 ODI runs

KL Rahul, the team man, has floated around the order for the longest time. Having debuted in ODIs in 2016, Rahul got to the landmark of 3,000 runs just recently in the Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia
KL Rahul reached the landmark of 3,000 runs in just 78 innings and was the third-fastest Indian to get to the milestone after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli
After 3,009 runs in ODIs, Rahul averages 48.53 and has struck at 88.03 while scoring seven centuries and 18 fifties in 78 innings
Rahul has benefitted a lot after sliding down into the middle-order role, scoring runs at an average of 56 at No 5, 55 at No 4 and 40 at No 6. Since there are a few unbeaten knocks, he has better numbers than Virat Kohli at this point - after 3000-run mark
Virat Kohli, the ODI great, may have notched up the mountain of 14,000 runs recently, however, his pace of scoring runs in terms of volume has been outstanding from the start of his career
Kohli got to 3,000 runs in 2012 in his 75th innings against Sri Lanka during the CB series in Adelaide. Kohli is ahead of Rahul in only a couple of aspects - number of innings and centuries
Kohli averaged 46.16 while striking at 83.53 including eight centuries and 19 fifties after getting to 3,000 runs
Rahul is ahead of Kohli in terms of average and strike rate after the 3,000-run mark but since the wicketkeeper-batter plays in the middle order he might not have enough opportunities to go big but does has age by his side
