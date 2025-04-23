KL Rahul vs AB de Villiers: IPL stats comparison after 5000 runs

KL Rahul became the fastest player to reach 5000 runs in IPL, ABD is now the fourth-fastest man to get there
Rahul got to the 5000-run mark in 130 innings
ABD had reached there in 161 innings
Rahul has an average of 46.35
ABD had an average of 41.08 when he reached the 5K mark
Rahul has hit 4 centuries and 40 fifties in the IPL till now
ABD had hit 3 centuries and 40 fifties when he got to his 5K runs
Rahul's strike rate is 135.70
ABD's SR when he reached the 5000-run mark was 152.70
Rahul has been dismissed for a duck 4 times till now
ABD bagged nine ducks while reaching the 5K mark
