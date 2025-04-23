 KL Rahul vs AB de Villiers: IPL stats comparison after 5000 runs

KL Rahul vs AB de Villiers: IPL stats comparison after 5000 runs

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

KL Rahul became the fastest player to reach 5000 runs in IPL, ABD is now the fourth-fastest man to get there

Image Source : Getty

Rahul got to the 5000-run mark in 130 innings

Image Source : Getty

ABD had reached there in 161 innings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rahul has an average of 46.35

Image Source : Getty

ABD had an average of 41.08 when he reached the 5K mark

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rahul has hit 4 centuries and 40 fifties in the IPL till now

Image Source : Getty

ABD had hit 3 centuries and 40 fifties when he got to his 5K runs

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rahul's strike rate is 135.70

Image Source : PTI

ABD's SR when he reached the 5000-run mark was 152.70

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rahul has been dismissed for a duck 4 times till now

Image Source : Getty

ABD bagged nine ducks while reaching the 5K mark

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : 5 fastest cricketers to complete 5000 runs in IPL

Click to read more..