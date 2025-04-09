KL Rahul's U19 World Cup batchmates playing in IPL 2025

KL Rahul played the 2010 U19 World Cup as India made a quarterfinal exit
Here is a list of Rahul's U19 World Cup batchmates who are playing in IPL 2025
1 - Adam Zampa: Australia's Zampa is in the SRH setup in IPL 2025
2 - Josh Hazlewood: Aussie star Hazlewood is plying his trade for RCB in 2025
3 - Mitchell Marsh: Marsh is turning up for LSG in 2025
4 - Jos Buttler: Buttler has switched to GT for IPL 2025
5 - Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat is part of SRH in IPL 2025
6 - Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep is playing for RR in 2025
7 - Harshal Patel: Harshal is also playing for SRH in IPL 2025
Next : Most runs in death overs in IPL history, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in list
Click to read more..