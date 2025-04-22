KL Rahul played in the 2010 U19 World Cup for India
While he has not won the IPL ever, here is a list of his U19 WC teammates who have won the tournament
1 - Jaydev Unadkat: Rahul's teammate Unadkat won the IPL with KKR in 2012
2 - Josh Hazlewood: Hazlewood was a member of CSK's 2021 IPL-winning team
3 - Jos Buttler: Buttler was with the Mumbai Indians in their 2017 IPL win
4 - Evin Lewis: Lewis won the IPL with MI in 2019
5 - Corey Anderson: Anderson won the IPL in 2015 with Mumbai
6 - Ben Stokes: Stokes was with CSK in IPL 2023, however, he played only two games due to his knee issue
