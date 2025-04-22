 KL Rahul&#039;s U19 World Cup batchmates who have won IPL

Image Source : Getty

KL Rahul played in the 2010 U19 World Cup for India

Image Source : Getty

While he has not won the IPL ever, here is a list of his U19 WC teammates who have won the tournament

Image Source : Getty

1 - Jaydev Unadkat: Rahul's teammate Unadkat won the IPL with KKR in 2012

Image Source : IPL

2 - Josh Hazlewood: Hazlewood was a member of CSK's 2021 IPL-winning team

Image Source : BCCI

3 - Jos Buttler: Buttler was with the Mumbai Indians in their 2017 IPL win

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

4 - Evin Lewis: Lewis won the IPL with MI in 2019

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

5 - Corey Anderson: Anderson won the IPL in 2015 with Mumbai

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

6 - Ben Stokes: Stokes was with CSK in IPL 2023, however, he played only two games due to his knee issue

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

