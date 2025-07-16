Karun Nair's performance in last 10 innings in Tests

Karun Nair made his much-awaited return to Test cricket after a gap of eight years; however, the experienced batter hasn't been able to post big scores against England despite the wickets being mostly batting-friendly at Headingley, Edgbaston and the latest one at Lord's.
Nair has gotten starts in four out of six innings he has played in the ongoing series, but failed to convert even one of them. There was a brain fade with respect to judgement and a few edges to the slip cordon as Nair is yet to go past fifty on this tour
The big scores have been rare in Nair's career, so much so that his 40 in the first innings of the Lord's Test was the second-best of his career after that record unbeaten 303 against England in 2016
However, Nair's scores have taken a nosedive since that triple hundred. Nair played three Tests after that knock, in the subsequent year, during the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy but couldn't do much and hence, didn't play for India after that.
In the Australia series at home in 2017, Nair aggregated a total of 54 runs in four innings across three Tests
Nair returned scores of 26, 0, 23 and 5 in four innings in three Test matches in Bengaluru, Ranchi and Dharamsala against Australia in the 2017 series
The scores in the ongoing England series also don't make for a good reading, either for Nair, who began the tour with a duck. 0, 20, 31, 26, 40 and 14 were Nair's scores in the three Tests
Since India lost the Lord's Test, it's unlikely that Nair will be able to retain his place despite getting promising starts in a few of the innings he played. But with the series on the line for India in Manchester, will the visitors bank on Nair's experience once more?
