Kane Williamson vs Virat Kohli: Stats comparison after 7000 ODI runs

Kane Williamson surpassed Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batter to reach 7000 ODI runs
Williamson reached the mark in the tri-series clash against South Africa, while Kohli had got to his 7K runs in 2016
Here is a stats comparison between Williamson and Kohli when both had reached their 7000 runs in the format
Williamson took 159 innings to reach 7000 ODI runs
Kohli needed 161 innings to hit 7000 runs in the format
Williamson has hit 14 centuries at the time of completing 7000 runs in the format
Kohli had 24 centuries when he had reached his 7000 runs in 2016
Williamson has 46 half tons to his name
Kohli had 36 half-tons when he had reached his 7K runs
Williamson's average reads 49.65 at the time of reaching 7K runs
Kohli had an average of 51.43 when he reached his 7000 ODI runs
