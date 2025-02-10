 Kane Williamson vs Virat Kohli: Stats comparison after 7000 ODI runs

Kane Williamson surpassed Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batter to reach 7000 ODI runs

Williamson reached the mark in the tri-series clash against South Africa, while Kohli had got to his 7K runs in 2016

Here is a stats comparison between Williamson and Kohli when both had reached their 7000 runs in the format

Williamson took 159 innings to reach 7000 ODI runs

Kohli needed 161 innings to hit 7000 runs in the format

Williamson has hit 14 centuries at the time of completing 7000 runs in the format

Kohli had 24 centuries when he had reached his 7000 runs in 2016

Williamson has 46 half tons to his name

Kohli had 36 half-tons when he had reached his 7K runs

Williamson's average reads 49.65 at the time of reaching 7K runs

Kohli had an average of 51.43 when he reached his 7000 ODI runs

