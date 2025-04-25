Josh Hazlewood's U19 World Cup batchmates playing in IPL 2025

Josh Hazlewood was a part of Australia's 2010 U19 World Cup squad, and has grown up to become one of the most integral parts of the current senior Australian side. In the IPL 2025, he is representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Image Source : Getty
Mitchell Marsh was Hazlewood's teammate in the World Cup, and in the IPL 2025, he is opening the batting for Lucknow Super Giants.
Image Source : Getty
Jyadev Unadkat was part of the same batch as Josh Hazlewood, as he represented India U19 in the 2010 World Cup. He now represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025.
Image Source : Getty
Harshal Patel was part of the same Indian team in the U19 World Cup in 2010. In the IPL 2025, he is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image Source : Getty
Jos Buttler was a part of England U19 in the World CUp in 2010 as well, and in the IPL 2025, he represents Gujarat Titans.
Image Source : Getty
KL Rahul was part of the same World Cup, and in the IPL 2025, he represents Delhi Capitals.
Image Source : Getty
Adam Zampa was a part of Australia's U19 squad, and in the IPL 2025, he was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad but has been ruled out of the tournament due to injuy.
Image Source : Getty
Next : What is Josh Hazlewood's price in IPL 2025?