 Jos Buttler vs Virat Kohli - stats comparison after 50 T20Is as captain

Virat Kohli led the Indian T20I team in 50 matches and won 30 of them.

Jos Buttler led the England T20I side in 50 matches so far, winning 26 of them.

Kohli lost only 16 matches as T20I captain.

Buttler lost 20 matches as England T20I captain.

Kohli has a 60% win percentage as captain.

Jos Buttler has a 52% win record as T20I captain.

As T20I captain, Kohli scored 1570 runs at a strike rate of 140.55.

As T20I captain, Buttler scored 1557 runs at a strike rate of 152.49.

