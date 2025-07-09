Jofra Archer's bowling performance in last 10 Test matches

10 - Jofra took 1/24 in the only inning he bowled in the IND vs ENG Ahmedabad Test in February 2021
9 - He took 2/75 and 1/23 in the Chennai Test in February 2021
8 - Jofra went wicketless in the Southampton Test against Pakistan in August 2020 across the two innings
7 - He took 3/59 and 1/28 in the Manchester Test against Pakistan in August 2020
6 - The speedster picked 1/96 across the two innings of a preceding Manchester Test against West Indies in July 2020
5 - Archer took a combined 3/106 across the two innings of the Southampton Test in July 2020
4 - The speedster took 1/65 and 5/102 in the Centurion Test against South Africa in December 2019
3 - He scalped a combined 1/102 in the Hamilton Test against South Africa in November 2019
2 - He took 1/107 in the only innings in the Mount Maunganui Test against New Zealand in November 2019
1 - Archer took 6/62 and 0/66 in the Oval Test against Australia in September 2019
Next : Shubman Gill breaks into top 10 in latest ICC Test batters ranking, check list
Click to read more..