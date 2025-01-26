Jofra Archer equals Stuart Broad's unwanted bowling record of 2007 for England against India in T20Is
Image Source : Getty
Jofra Archer bowled his most expensive spell for England in T20Is in the second game in Chennai against India. Archer took one wicket but ended up conceding 60 runs as he was plundered for runs bu Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma and Co on Saturday, January 25
Image Source : AP
Archer equalled Stuart Broad's unwanted record of most expensive spell in T20Is by an England bowler in the format. Broad too gave away 60 runs in his spell against India in the Durban clash in 2007 where he went the distance because of Yuvraj Singh special
Image Source : Getty
Broad and Archer now have the joint-third worst figures by an England bowler in T20Is conceding 60 runs in four overs and joint-worst against India
Image Source : Getty
Archer also became the first England bowler to concede 60 or more runs in a T20I in India. Archer's 1/60 was the joint-seventh most expensive spell by a bowler in a T20I in India and went past Chris Jordan's 0/57 spell in the country back in 2021, for England
Image Source : BCCI
Jordan is below Broad and Archer for his 0/57 spell on the list of most expensive bowling figures by an England bowler in India
Image Source : Getty
Sajid Mahmood has the second-most expensive bowling figures for an England bowler in T20I history to his name when he took 1/61 against South Africa in Centurion in 2009
Image Source : Getty
James Anderson has the most expensive figures by an England bowler in his name when he bowled for 1/64 against Australia in Sydney in 2007
Image Source : Getty
Next : India's top cricketers to win Padma Awards, Ashwin joins Dhoni, Sachin