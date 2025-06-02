 Joe Root&#039;s U19 World Cup batchmates

Joe Root's U19 World Cup batchmates

Jason Holder represented the West Indies U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.

Mayank Agarwal represented India U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.

Babar Azam represented Pakistan U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.

Josh Hazlewood represented Australia U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.

KL Rahul represented India U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.

Tom Latham represented New Zealand U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.

James Neesham represented New Zealand U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.

Mitchell Marsh represented Australia U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.

