Joe Root's U19 World Cup batchmates

Jason Holder represented the West Indies U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.
Mayank Agarwal represented India U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.
Babar Azam represented Pakistan U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.
Josh Hazlewood represented Australia U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.
KL Rahul represented India U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.
Tom Latham represented New Zealand U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.
James Neesham represented New Zealand U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.
Mitchell Marsh represented Australia U19 in the U19 World Cup 2009/10.
