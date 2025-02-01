Jasprit Bumrah vs Shoaib Akhtar: Stats comparison after 204 international matches

Jasprit Bumrah has played 204 International matches so far, and Akhtar featured in 224 games
Bumrah has taken 443 wickets in his 204 matches
Akhtar picked 417 wickets in his first 204 games
Bumrah has taken his wickets at an average of 20.46
Akhtar's bowling average in his first 204 games was 24.70
Bumrah has 15 five-wicket hauls and no ten-wicket haul
Akhtar had taken 16 fifers and had 2 ten-wicket hauls in 204 games
Bumrah's best figures of innings are 6/19, his best match figures are 9/86
Akhtar's best innings figures in 204 games were 6/11 and best match figures were 11/78
