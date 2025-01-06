Jasprit Bumrah vs Pat Cummins - stats comparison after 45 Tests

Jasprit Bumrah was over bowled and fatigued to the ground in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he gave an all-timer series, taking 32 wickets in 151.2 overs. It was almost poetic that the player on whom India depended on the most, ultimately wasn't available when India needed him for that one final burst in Sydney
Bumrah himself admitted that it was unfortunate that he missed out on the spiciest pitch of the series as he was out of the action halfway through the first innings. But still, Bumrah was able to achieve a lot during the series as he got to the milestone of 200 Test wickets
Overall, in 86 innings in 45 Tests, Bumrah has 205 wickets to his name at an unthinkable average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 42.10, including 13 five-wicket hauls
Given how India used and mismanaged Bumrah, his workload will be a priority. BCCI is yet to give an update on Bumrah's fitness but with England series to come in June, and a Champions Trophy and IPL in between, India would be very careful with his workload
Pat Cummins, on the other hand, is inching closer to 300 wickets and will most likely get to the milestone in the WTC final with the Australian captain set to miss the Sri Lanka series. Alongside captaincy, Cummins' bowling has just upsurged as he has been magnificent with the ball
After 45 Tests and 84 innings, Cummins had just four wickets more than Bumrah. However, Bumrah has a better average and strike rate than Cummins after the same number of matches
Cummins averaged 21.15 after 45 Tests with the ball and had a strike rate of 46.3, just a little over Bumrah mostly because he had bowled 175 overs more than his Indian counterpart (1613.1), while taking eight fifers, where also Bumrah gets the nod
It's almost a joy watching the likes of Bumrah, Cummins and maybe Kagiso Rabada do their thing in the same era simultaneously. Bumrah is still behind in terms of number of matches played but is definitely treading in the right direction
