 Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson - Stats comparison after 46 Tests

Jasprit Bumrah pikced up 210 wickets after 46 Test matches.

James Anderson clinched 156 wickets after 46 Test matches.

Bumrah averages 19.60 after 46 Tests.

Anderson had an average of 34.81 after 46 Tests.

Bumrah has 14 five-wicket hauls.

Anderson had 8 five-wicket hauls after 46 Tests.

6/27 is Bumrah's best bowling record in an innings.

7/43 was Anderson's best bowling record after 46 Tests.

