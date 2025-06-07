Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson - Stats comparison after 45 Test matches

In 45 Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah has taken a total of 205 wickets to his name.
After having played 45 Test matches, James Anderson had taken 156 wickets to his name.
Jasprit Bumrah maintains an economy of 2.76 after 45 Test matches.
On the other hand, James Anderson maintained an economy of 3.45 after 45 Tests.
After 45 Test matches, Jasprit Bumrah bowled 345 maiden overs.
James Anderson bowled 318 maiden overs after playing 45 Test matches.
Jasprit Bumrah maintains an average of 19.40 runs after 45 Test matches.
James Anderson maintained an average of 34.10 runs after 45 Test matches.
Jasprit Bumrah's best bowling figures in a Test match after 45 games reads 9/86.
James Anderson's best bowling figures in a Test match after 45 games read 9/98.
