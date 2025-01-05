Bumrah captain, Shami returns and no Rohit? What India's likely Test squad for England tour in June 2025 could look like

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two elephants in the room (metaphorically) weren't really addressed by the head coach Gautam Gambhir at the presser and India losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 was largely due to the incompetency of the batters apart from below-par tactics
With Rohit's bat not doing the talking, criticism over his captaincy and his age being not by his side, Rohit is unlikely to be in the squad for the England series. Yes, in his interview to the broadcaster, Rohit mentioned that he may survive the transition and still be there but it's looking highly unlikely, especially after failing to make it to the WTC final
Jasprit Bumrah was over bowled and mismanaged during the entire series and eventually was fatigued. This factor might keep hindering his chances of becoming the next Indian Test captain but on form, age and experience and leadership quality, there is no better contender than him
Sai Sudharsan, with his ability to hang back on the back foot, and his temperament could be the closest to Cheteshwar Pujara or any other traditional Test batter and having done well in Australia and in County Championship, the youngster could get a look-in in the Test team in 2025
For all practical purposes, Virat Kohli shouldn't be in the Test squad either for the England series because of his unending poor form. But, Kohli's involvement as a leader in Tests, his slip catching and more importantly his marketability as a brand, aiding in ticket sales and for the broadcaster might just see him be on that plane to London, if he is not already there post the IPL
Mohammed Shami will be returning after a long injury. Even though he wasn't considered for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after developing a minor swelling, if fully fit, Shami walks into India's Test squad
Arshdeep Singh or Mukesh Kumar - Mukesh Kumar showed in the A games in Australia that you don't really need pace to be an effective Test bowler in SENA countries but Arshdeep Singh's ability to swing and being a left-armer makes him contender for that final pacer's spot
