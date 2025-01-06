 Jasprit Bumrah 10/10, Virat Kohli 3/10 and Rohit Sharma 0: Report Card of Indian players after 3-1 Test series loss to Australia

Jasprit Bumrah - 10/10 - 32 wickets in 151.2 overs, Jasprit Bumraj had a legendary all-timer of a series as he single-handedly kept India in games with the ball but alas didn't get enough support from the other bowlers

However, it was a disappointing series from the senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who both struggled throughout the series. Kohli's century at Perth was an outlier as the batting apart from a couple of individuals largely struggled

Rohit Sharma - 0 -Skipper Rohit Sharma averaged 6.2 in five innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and had a forgettable series as a captain as India lost two matches and drew a game under him

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 8/10 - For his first series in Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal ended up smashing 391 runs in 10 innings at an average in excess of 40, including a century and a couple of half-centuries

KL Rahul - 6/10 - KL Rahul started the series with a bang showing resistance and will to spend time at the crease as he smashed a couple of fifties, however, his series tailed off as he ended up averaging 30.6

Shubman Gill - 2/10

Virat Kohli - 3/10 - Apart from that Perth Test century, Virat Kohli could only muster 90 runs in the rest of the tour as he kept edging the outside off-stump deliveries behind

Devdutt Padikkal - 2/10

Rishabh Pant - 6/10 - The final innings of the series at the SCG saw vintage Rishabh Pant, otherwise it was an average tour for the wicketkeeper batter

Dhruv Jurel - 3/10

Ravindra Jadeja - 4/10

Nitish Kumar Reddy - 7/10 - For a debut series, Nitish Kumar Reddy did well with the bat, even scored a century at the MCG but needed to pull a little more weight while bowling

Washington Sundar - 5/10

Harshit Rana - 2/10

Akash Deep - 4/10 - Akash Deep didn't have much luck with the ball but he surely made his presence felt and played a couple of crucial innings with the bat as well

Prasidh Krishna - 6/10

Mohammed Siraj - 6/10 - Mohammed Siraj ran in, kept running in whole tour but when Jasprit Bumrah needed some support, he pailed in comparison, even though he did well in the last two games

