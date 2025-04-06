 Ishan Kishan vs Shubman Gill: IPL stats comparison after 106 matches

Shubman Gill has featured in 106 IPL matches, Kishan has played 109 matches so far

Gill has scored 3301 runs in 103 innings in 106 matches

Kishan had 2750 runs in 100 innings from his first 106 matches

Gill has an average of 37.51 and a strike rate of 136.12 in 106 matches

Kishan had an average of 29.56 and a strike rate of 137.98 in his first 106 matches

Gill has four half-centuries and 20 half-tons to his name

Kishan had made one century and 16 half-tons in 106 matches

Gill has four ducks to his name

Kishan had 8 ducks in 106 matches

