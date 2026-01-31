Ishan Kishan has played 36 T20Is in his career, scoring 1011 runs at a strike rate of 137.92.
Sanju Samson has played 57 T20Is in his career, scoring 1078 runs at a strike rate of 147.46.
In the series against New Zealand, Kishan made 215 runs in four innings.
Samson has struggled heavily in the New Zealand series, scoring just 46 runs in the five-match series against New Zealand.
Kishan's form has been terrific in the past few months, emerging as the leading run-scorer in SMAT 2025. He also led Jharkhand to the trophy, beating Haryana in the final.
In 2025, Samson has played 15 T20Is, scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 126.85. He was slotted to the middle order in the middle of the Asia Cup, which ruined his momentum.
In IPL 2025, Kishan made 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 152.58.
Samson has scored 285 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 140.39 in the IPL 2025.
