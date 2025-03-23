 Ishan Kishan achieves what Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma have not in IPL

Ishan Kishan slammed a sensational hundred on his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut

He hit 106 off 47 balls in SRH's clash against RR in Hyderabad

In the process, he has achieved what even the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not done in IPL

Kishan has become just the second batter to hit a 100 in his 100th IPL inning

Before Kishan, only Shubman Gill had hit a ton in his 100th IPL inning

This was Kishan's maiden hundred in the Indian cash-rich league

He was earlier with Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated RR by 44 runs

SRH had put 286/6, the second-highest IPL total, on the board

