 IPL teams with most wins at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB played 94 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 44 of them.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 10 out of 15 matches they played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mumbai Indians have won 9 out of 13 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings have won 6 out of 12 matches at Chinnaswamy.

Punjab Kings have won six out of 14 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Delhi Capitals have won five out of 13 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals have won four out of 10 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

