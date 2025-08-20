 IPL teams with most players in India&#039;s Asia Cup 2025 squad; Mumbai Indians at the top

IPL teams with most players in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad; Mumbai Indians at the top

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

The BCCI confirmed the 15-man India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup next month, with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead and Shubman Gill being announced as the vice-captain, with Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal being left out of the side. Here's a look at the Indian squad from the IPL teams' perspective-

Image Source : AP

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 4 (Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma)

Image Source : Getty

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 3 (Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 (Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 1 (Shubman Gill)

Image Source : AP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 1 (Sanju Samson)

Image Source : Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 1 (Jitesh Sharma)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 1 (Abhishek Sharma)

Image Source : AP

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 1 (Arshdeep Singh)

Image Source : Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 1 (Shivam Dube)

Image Source : Getty

Next : Players to score most runs in ODIs after 290 innings

Click to read more..