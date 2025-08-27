IPL captains with worse win record than R Ashwin

R Ashwin, an IPL legend, bowed out from the tournament, being the fifth-highest wicket-taker, scalping 187 wickets in the tournament across 221 matches, playing for 16 seasons for five different franchises
R Ashwin was also a captain for the then Kings XI Punjab during a couple of seasons in 2018 and 2019, having led the side in 28 matches. As a captain, Ashwin has a winning percentage of 42.85 with the Punjab side winning 12 matches under his leadership, losing the remaining 16. Here's a look at captains with worse win record than Ashwin in IPL-
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 42.10 winning percentage (8 wins in 19 matches)
Suresh Raina (CSK, GL) - 41.17 winning percentage (14 wins in 34 matches)
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS, SRH) - 37.03 winning percentage (10 wins in 27 matches)
Ajinkya Rahane (RPS, RR, KKR) - 36.84 winning percentage (14 wins in 38 matches)
Mahela Jayawardene (DD, KTK, KXIP) - 33.33 winning percentage (10 wins in 30 matches)
Shane Watson (RR, RCB) - 33.33 winning percentage (8 wins in 24 matches)
