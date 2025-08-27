IPL captains with worse win record than R Ashwin

R Ashwin was also a captain for the then Kings XI Punjab during a couple of seasons in 2018 and 2019, having led the side in 28 matches. As a captain, Ashwin has a winning percentage of 42.85 with the Punjab side winning 12 matches under his leadership, losing the remaining 16. Here's a look at captains with worse win record than Ashwin in IPL-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL