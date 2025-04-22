Sai Sudharsan - the current Orange Cap holder - is in sublime touch, having scored five fifties in eight matches, averaging 52.12 and is one of the big reasons why Gujarat Titans are on the table, where they are
Image Source : AP
Mitchell Marsh may have had a couple of failures, but if any player has punched above his weight in IPL 2025, it has been him - smashing four fifties in seven games, more than his entire career in the tournament prior to the start of this edition
Image Source : AP
Nicholas Pooran - average of 52.57, strike rate of 205 - the Lucknow Super Giants have one man to thank for their run in IPL 2025
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shreyas Iyer's form may have tailed off with the bat of late, but the IPL-winning captain for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year has been sensational once again tactically as a leader for the Punjab Kings and there's a reason why the 2014 finalists are in top four consistently this season
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Suryakumar Yadav was coming into IPL 2025 with a lean patch in the T20 format for India, but has turned it around with the shades of old SKY visible for the Mumbai Indians, averaging 55.5 while striking at 162.4
Image Source : AP
Hardik Pandya has been terrific for the Mumbai Indians. It took some time for the five-time champions to find their winning combination but since Jasprit Bumrah's return, they have won three out of four matches while Hardik continues to do well with the bat and ball, having already taken a five wicket haul
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Tim David has been the trouble-shooter for RCB at the end of the innings with the bat, consistently getting his team out of trouble or helping them put on a big score
Image Source : Getty
Kuldeep Yadav - The best Indian bowler in IPL 2025 (Prasidh Krishna comes very close). Kuldeep has been sensational, not just stemming the run-flow but also picking key wickets for the Delhi Capitals
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Josh Hazlewood - consistent, on the mark and taking crucial wickets. The tall Australian has form a lethal bowling combo with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, taking crucial wickets and bowling key overs, especially at the death
Image Source : AP
Noor Ahmad has been the sole bright spark in the Chennai Super Kings' sorry season in IPL 2025 with the ball, taking 12 wickets in the tournament so far in eight matches
Image Source : AP
Probably the most improved bowler in IPL 2025, Prasidh Krishna is the Purple Cap holder this season with 16 wickets to his name already in eight matches and alongside the batting top 3, has been one of the key reasons for GT being at the top of the table
Image Source : AP
Impact Sub: Digvesh Rathi - the surprise of IPL 2025
Image Source : Getty
Next : Most runs as opener in IPL in last 10 years - Rohit Sharma not on list