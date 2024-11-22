IPL 2025 mega auction: Purse and slots remaining for each team

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have the biggest purse of Rs 110.50 crore and have 23 player slots (8 overseas) available
2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have the 2nd biggest purse of Rs 83 crore and have 22 player slots (8 overseas) available
3. Delhi Capitals (DC) have the 3rd biggest purse of Rs 73 crore and have 21 player slots (7 overseas) available
4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the 4th biggest purse of Rs 69 crore and have 20 player slots (7 overseas) available
5. Gujarat Titans (GT) have the 5th biggest purse of Rs 69 crore and have 20 player slots (7 overseas) available
6. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the 6th biggest purse of Rs 55 crore and have 20 player slots (7 overseas) available
7. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the 7th biggest purse of Rs 51 crore and have 19 player slots (6 overseas) available
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the 8th biggest purse of Rs 45 crore and have 20 player slots (5 overseas) available
9. Mumbai Indians have the 9th biggest purse of Rs 45 crore and have 20 player slots (8 overseas) available
10. Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the smallest purse of Rs 41 crore and have 19 player slots (7 overseas) available
