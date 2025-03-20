IPL 2025: A look at jerseys of all 10 teams

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), apart from a different principal sponsor, haven't changed much to their yellow jersey with a jacquard weave and camouflage print on shoulders with a shade of blue at the end of the pants and sides of the shirt
Image Source : ChennaiIPL X
Delhi Capitals (DC) have added the stripes to their blue and red kit without adding an extravagant design
Image Source : DelhiCapitals X
Gujarat Titans (GT) have a new majority owners - Torrent Group - who have their imprint on the right side of the chest on the dark navy blue kit, otherwise the design remains the same from the last year for the 2022 champions
Image Source : gujarat_titans X
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) apart from adding an extra star above the badge have slightly adopted a brighter shade of purple with 3-edged stars printed across the shirt
Image Source : KKRiders X
Like CSK, apart from changing the principal sponsor, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) haven't made much change to their blue kit
Image Source : LucknowIPL X
Mumbai Indians (MI) have sort of run riot with the design, with a darker violet shade of paint-like brush running along on the shirt with a lighter blue shade with gold on the sides and shoulders
Image Source : mipaltan X
Punjab Kings (PBKS) too have kept the same design with the navy blue on the sides, shoulders and the pants getting a little darker, almost black dark
Image Source : Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have added a local handicraft design print with white on the shirt, the rest of the colour and the pattern remains the same from the last year
Image Source : Rajasthan Royals X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have gone back to their black, red and gold rather than the blue shade of the kit
Image Source : RCBtweets X
One of the best kits yet again, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a dark orange and black pattern with black trousers stay with the same design after a final-qualifying season last year
Image Source : Sunrisers X
