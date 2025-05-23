Indians with most Test centuries against England

9. Gundappa Vishwanath: 4 centuries in 30 Tests against England
8. Ravi Shastri: 4 centuries in 20 Tests against England
7. Rohit Sharma: 4 centuries in 14 Tests against England
6. Virat Kohli: 5 centuries in 28 Tests against England
5. Cheteshwar Pujara: 5 centuries in 27 Tests against England
4. Dilip Vengsarkar: 5 centuries in 26 Tests against England
3. Mohammed Azharuddin: 6 centuries in 15 Tests against England
2. Sachin Tendulkar: 7 centuries in 32 Tests against England
1. Rahul Dravid: 7 centuries in 21 Tests against England
