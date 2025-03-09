Former captain MS Dhoni tops the list with 6641 runs to his name as ODI captain.
Star batter Virat Kohli stands second with 5449 runs as India's ODI captain.
Mohammad Azharudddin made 5239 runs as India's ODI captain.
Former captain Sourav Ganguly amassed 5104 runs as India's ODI captain.
Rahul Dravid stands fifth with 2658 runs as India's ODI captain.
With a brilliant knock against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final, Rohit Sharma now has 2503 runs as the captain of India's ODI team.
Sachin Tendulkar scored 2454 runs as India's ODI captain.
