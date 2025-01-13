Indians with five-wicket hauls in T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah not in list

Varun Chakravarthy is one of five Indians to have taken a five-wicket haul in T20Is
Chakravarthy took 5/17 in a T20I against South Africa in November last year
Yuzvendra Chahal also has a fifer in T20Is
Chahal took 6/25 in a clash against England in 2017
Deepak Chahar has the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is
He took 6/7 in 3.2 overs in a clash against Bangladesh in 2019
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of two Indians with multiple fifers
He took 5/4 (vs Afghanistan in 2022) and 5/24 (vs South Africa in 2018)
Kuldeep Yadav is the only other Indian with multiple fifers
He took 5/24 (vs England in 2018) and 5/17 (vs South Africa in 2023)
