 Indians to win player of the match award in Boxing Day Tests

1. Sachin Tendulkar in 1999

Sachin won the player of the match award despite India losing by 180 runs. He scored 116 and 52 in two innings.

2. Jasprit Bumrah in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah picked nine wickets including a six-wicket haul in the first innings. India won the Test by 137 runs.

3. Ajinkya Rahane in 2020

Ajinkya Rahane scored 112 and 27* to lead India to eight-wicket victory to win man of the match award.

