Jasprit Bumrah was named the Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024 on the back of his brilliance last year
Bumrah scalped 86 wickets in 21 matches across the three formats in 2024
Bumrah was also honoured as the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024
He is among only four Indians to have won both the ICC Awards
Rahul Dravid became the Cricketer of the Year in 2004. He won the Test honour in the same year
Ravichandran Ashwin won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016
Virat Kohli was also awarded both the awards in 2018
Sachin Tendulkar has also won the Cricketer of the Year Award in 2010
However, he has not won the Test Cricketer of the Year since 2004 when the award came into being
Next : List of cricketers that won ICC awards 2024
Click to read more..