 Indians to win Men's Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year Award

Indians to win Men's Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year Award

Image Source : Getty

Jasprit Bumrah was named the Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024 on the back of his brilliance last year

Image Source : Getty

Bumrah scalped 86 wickets in 21 matches across the three formats in 2024

Image Source : Getty

Bumrah was also honoured as the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024

Image Source : Getty

He is among only four Indians to have won both the ICC Awards

Image Source : Getty

Rahul Dravid became the Cricketer of the Year in 2004. He won the Test honour in the same year

Image Source : Getty

Ravichandran Ashwin won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli was also awarded both the awards in 2018

Image Source : Getty

Sachin Tendulkar has also won the Cricketer of the Year Award in 2010

Image Source : Getty

However, he has not won the Test Cricketer of the Year since 2004 when the award came into being

Image Source : Getty

Next : List of cricketers that won ICC awards 2024

Click to read more..