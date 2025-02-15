Indians to never play Champions Trophy

Piyush Chawla won the T20 World Cup 2007 and the ODI World Cup 2011 for India but never featured in the Champions Trophy.
KL Rahul too hasn't featured in the Champions Trophy so far. He however is part of India's 15-member squad for the 2025 edition.
Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't played in the Champions Trophy in history.
Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant too hasn't played in the Champions Trophy. He is however named in India's squad for the 2025 edition.
Robin Uthappa never featured in the Champions Trophy as well. He won the T20 World Cup for India in 2007.
MSK Prasad too never featured in the Champions Trophy.
Mohammed Siraj never played for India in the Champions Trophy. He was expected to feature in the 2025 edition but failed to get into the 15-member squad.
