Indians dismissed on first ball of a Test match

Sudhir Naik vs West Indies, Kolkata, 1974 (Bowler: Andy Roberts)
Wasim Jaffer vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2007 (Bowler: Mashrafe Mortaza)
KL Rahul vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2017 (Bowler: Suranga Lakmal)
WV Raman vs New Zealand, Napier, 1990 (Bowler: Richard Hadlee)
Shiv Sunder Das vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 2002 (Bowler: Mervyn Dillon)
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Australia, Adelaide, 2024 (Bowler: Mitchell Starc)
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar has got out thrice on the first ball of a Test match (Bowlers: Geoff Arnold, Malcolm Marshall and Imran Khan)
Next : Bowlers to take a wicket off the first ball of a Test match most times
Click to read more..