 Indians dismissed on first ball of a Test match

Indians dismissed on first ball of a Test match

Image Source : Getty Images

Sudhir Naik vs West Indies, Kolkata, 1974 (Bowler: Andy Roberts)

Image Source : Suryakumar Yadav/X

Wasim Jaffer vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2007 (Bowler: Mashrafe Mortaza)

Image Source : Getty Images

KL Rahul vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2017 (Bowler: Suranga Lakmal)

Image Source : Getty Images

WV Raman vs New Zealand, Napier, 1990 (Bowler: Richard Hadlee)

Image Source : Getty Images

Shiv Sunder Das vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 2002 (Bowler: Mervyn Dillon)

Image Source : Getty Images

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Australia, Adelaide, 2024 (Bowler: Mitchell Starc)

Image Source : Getty Images

Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : Getty Images

Sunil Gavaskar has got out thrice on the first ball of a Test match (Bowlers: Geoff Arnold, Malcolm Marshall and Imran Khan)

Image Source : Getty Images

Next : Bowlers to take a wicket off the first ball of a Test match most times

Click to read more..